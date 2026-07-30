EU ties new €8.3 billion to Ukraine with anti-corruption reforms

The Council of the European Union has introduced new conditions for the allocation of part of the financial assistance to Ukraine. It is about €8.3 billion, which Kiev will receive only after implementing additional reforms in the field of the rule of law and the fight against corruption, BTA reports.

New requirements before the next payments

According to the decision, the conditions were proposed by the European Commission and provide for Ukraine to undertake specific reforms before the next transfers under the European financial support program are approved.

Among the main highlights are:

strengthening the rule of law;

strengthening anti-corruption measures;

implementation of the agreed reforms as a condition for receiving the funds.

Over 50 billion euros by 2027

In 2024, the European Union approved a package of over 50 billion euros for Ukraine for the period up to 2027, including both grants and loans. The aim is to help the country rebuild and maintain its economic stability during the war.

What has been paid so far

According to data from the Council of the EU so far:

€6 billion has been paid out;

€1.89 billion has been provided as pre-financing;

Seven consecutive payments have been made, totalling nearly €22 billion.

The next tranche of €8.3 billion will be released only after Ukraine has met new requirements related to judicial reforms and combating corruption.