Ukraine says Russia attacked its territory with 99 drones last night

Ukraine's air defenses have shot down 92 of the 99 drones with which Russian forces attacked its territory last night, Ukrinform reported, citing information from the Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram.

As of 6:00 p.m. last night Ukrainian time (also Bulgarian time), Russia has directed 99 combat drones - of the "Shahed", "Gerbera", "Italmas" models - from Orel, Bryansk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk against Ukrainian territory. and "Parody", BTA specifies.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, air defense, electronic warfare means, unmanned defense systems and mobile fire groups, Ukrinform indicates.

92 Russian drones were shot down according to preliminary data as of 8:00 this morning. Seven Russian drones hit three regions.

The attack is still ongoing, the Ukrainian army notes.