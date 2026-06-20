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Fidan to speak in Cairo about need to increase pressure on Israel

Fidan to speak in Cairo about need to increase pressure on Israel

Regarding the agreements between the US and Iran, the Turkish foreign minister "will express great satisfaction with the signing of the memorandum that ended the war and will highly appreciate the efforts of the signatories

Jun 20, 2026 16:07 49

Fidan to speak in Cairo about need to increase pressure on Israel - 1
Milena Bogdanova Milena Bogdanova Author at Fakti.bg

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will discuss Israel's actions in the region and the progress of the US-Iran peace process at his fourth meeting with his counterparts from Egypt, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in Cairo, a Turkish Foreign Ministry source told TASS.

„During his meetings in Cairo on June 20-21, Minister Fidan intends to emphasize the need to increase international pressure on the Netanyahu government to ensure an end to the occupation, aggression and provocations in Gaza, the West Bank, Jerusalem and Lebanon. He will emphasize that the two-state solution to the Palestinian issue is the key to peace, stability and tranquility in Middle East“, the agency's source said.

Regarding the agreements between the US and Iran, Fidan “will express great satisfaction with the signing of the memorandum that ended the war and will highly appreciate the efforts of the signatories“. “He will emphasize the importance of Pakistan's mediation and the role of the other countries involved in the process that led to the signing of this document. The minister will state that Turkey will continue its efforts to ensure that the US and Iran reach a lasting peace agreement after the 60-day negotiation process“, the source said. Fidan will also “underline the need to be vigilant against all factors that could threaten reconciliation between the countries“.

Speaking about the quadrilateral ministerial format, the head of Turkish diplomacy will note that this form of interaction “was created to strengthen relations between the countries of the region and overcome problems by learning from past crises and implementing joint efforts“. He will also emphasize “the importance of this format being given an institutional basis and expanding to include new participants when the time is right“.