Senior Hamas officials confirm disarmament deal reached

Senior representatives of the Palestinian Islamist movement "Hamas" confirmed today to Agence France-Presse that a deal has been reached with Israel for the second phase of the ceasefire and the disarmament of "Hamas", BTA reported.

"An agreement was reached on the issue of weapons (. . .) In addition, a deal was concluded for the phased withdrawal" of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, a Hamas official said.

The official also said that "Hamas" is counting on mediators and the Peace Council, established by US President Donald Trump in January, to oblige Israel to abide by the terms of the agreement.

According to Ghazi Hamad, a member of the negotiating team, the "Hamas" movement has made "concessions for the good of our people in the Gaza Strip, to save them from death and displacement".

He also said that the issue of "Hamas" disarmament is linked to Israel's withdrawal from Gaza.

"Israel will not interfere in the issue of disarmament. The National Committee is the body that will take on this task," he said, referring to the National Committee for the Management of Gaza, established by the Peace Council.

US President Donald Trump said on his social network "Truth Social" that the Peace Council he established had reached a historic agreement for the complete disarmament of "Hamas" and other armed groups in the Gaza Strip, Reuters reported.

The Peace Council has reached a historic agreement for the complete disarmament of "Hamas" and other armed groups in the Gaza Strip, US President Donald Trump said, quoted by Reuters, BTA reported.

The agreement will be implemented in stages, with the eventual withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza. The agreement is a key step towards finally having a new Palestinian government in Gaza, Trump said.

The international stabilization force will work alongside a new Palestinian police force. The US president announced the deal on his social media account "Truth Social".