Britain tests new long-range missiles

The United Kingdom is testing new long-range missiles that could eventually be transferred to Ukraine, The Daily Telegraph reported.

The tests were carried out in the Hebrides in the Atlantic Ocean as part of the second phase of the Brakestop project. In 2025, the British authorities selected weapons designs from three companies - MBDA UK, MGI Engineering and Rotron Aerospace - from 27 offers. The UK Ministry of Defense set itself the task of developing long-range weapons systems capable of hitting targets at a distance of more than 300 miles (480 km), carrying a 250 kg warhead and reaching speeds of approximately 370 miles per hour (600 km/h). Other customer requirements for the companies included a price of approximately 400,000 British pounds ($530,000) per weapon and the ability to produce 20 such systems per month.

During the launches in the Hebrides, the systems of all three companies performed as expected, despite minor technical problems that were expected under the project's "rapid error detection" approach. The newspaper notes that the developers will now fix the identified problems before conducting further tests.

“The Daily Telegraph“ emphasized that London intends to deliver the first of the new long-range systems to Kiev within a year. UK Deputy Defence Secretary Louise Sander-Jones said the weapons being developed would complement the Storm Shadow missiles already in use by Ukraine.