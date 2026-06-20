Iran threatens US with retaliatory measures if it fails to fulfill its obligations

Iran is ready to take countermeasures if the US refuses to fulfill its obligations under a previously signed memorandum. This was stated by Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei.

“If the enemy refuses to fulfill its explicit obligations or obstructs their implementation, the Islamic Republic of Iran, relying on its strategic capabilities, will certainly take retaliatory, harsh measures“, he said on Iranian state radio and television.

Earlier, the Central Headquarters of the Iranian Armed Forces “Khatam al-Anbiya“ stated that Tehran is closing the Strait of Hormuz due to Israel's continued aggression against Lebanon, in violation of the memorandum signed with the United States.

The entire memorandum signed with the United States to resolve the conflict will be jeopardized if the United States fails to force Israel to cease its attacks on Lebanon, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said.

“Although Iran fulfilled its obligations, the other side was obligated to achieve a ceasefire from the Zionist regime (referring to Israel - TASS) in Lebanon. However, by not taking action on this issue, it directly violated the agreements reached. Violating the first point calls into question the entire agreement, and if the other side does not immediately take the necessary measures, all agreements will be seriously jeopardized“, the diplomat said on Iranian state television and radio.