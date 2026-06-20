Trump sought to end the conflict with Iran as quickly as possible, concerned about his rating

US President Donald Trump sought to end the conflict with Iran as quickly as possible due to its negative impact on the global economy, his popularity and the position of Republicans before the midterm elections. This was reported by CNN, citing administration sources.

According to the channel, in early June Trump and his advisers decided to seek a framework agreement with Tehran, which would include opening the Strait of Hormuz and outlining common principles for resolving Iran's nuclear program.

According to CNN, many senior administration officials have advocated for an end to the conflict. In particular, Treasury Secretary Scott Besant expressed concern about the economic consequences of the war, while Energy Secretary Chris Wright expressed concern about its impact on the global energy market. At the same time, CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Pentagon Secretary Pete Hegseth were among the most skeptical officials, doubting Iran's willingness to abide by any agreements.