Two masked gunmen open fire on crowd in Chicago, 13 injured VIDEO

A bloodbath marred the celebrations for Liberation Day (Juneteenth) on the South Side of Chicago.

At least 13 people were injured after two masked gunmen opened indiscriminate fire on crowd in the Princeton Park neighborhood, the city police (CPD) reported, quoted by ABC7 Chicago.

The incident occurred around 11:00 p.m. local time near the intersection of West 95th Street and South Princeton Avenue.

Shooting in motion and absolute chaos

According to investigators, a red SUV (jeep) approached the crowd gathered on the street. Two armed men emerged from the vehicle and opened fire on the people. The shooting lasted a few seconds, after which the attackers fled in an unknown direction.

Police teams found over 100 shell casings at the scene, indicating the sheer intensity of the attack.

Two people are in critical condition

Authorities confirmed that 12 people were transported to local hospitals and one was treated at the scene. The injured are eight men and four women aged between 17 and 47, including a minor.

Two of the injured are hospitalized at the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds. The remaining victims are in stable condition with injuries to their limbs, back and head.

The perpetrators are being sought

There are currently no arrests in the attack. Detectives from Chicago's Second Precinct are reviewing surveillance and traffic camera footage in an attempt to trace the red car's route. Authorities are asking anyone with information or dashcam footage from the area to contact police immediately.