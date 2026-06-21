The Strait of Hormuz remains closed and no ships are passing through it. Fars News Agency, citing sources.

According to the agency, the IRGC Navy is not issuing transit permits 'until further notice'.

Earlier on June 20, the Central Command of the Iranian Armed Forces announced that Tehran was closing the Strait of Hormuz due to the ongoing Israeli strikes on Lebanese territory, in violation of the memorandum with the United States. Earlier, on June 19, the Israeli army intensified its operations in Lebanon, attacking multiple Hezbollah targets in several areas of the country. Israeli authorities said that this was being done in response to the strikes on Israeli forces in southern Lebanon and the shelling of northern Israel.