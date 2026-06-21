Qatar announces start of US-Iran talks in Switzerland.

The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the start of talks and the first meeting of a high-level committee including representatives of the United States, Iran and Pakistan.

“The State of Qatar, as a mediator, announces the start of a summit involving representatives of the United States of America, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the two mediating countries – the State of Qatar and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan“, the ministry said in a statement. Doha expressed hope that these meetings “will lead to a comprehensive and lasting agreement covering all aspects addressed in the memorandum of understanding“ between the United States and Iran.

The spokesman for the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Majid bin Mohammed al-Ansari, announced that the parties have formed specialized technical teams to negotiate the final agreement. In addition, teams have been set up to monitor the implementation of the memorandum's provisions. According to the diplomat, this reflects the commitment of all parties to advance the negotiation process in good faith.

Al-Ansari also praised Pakistan's role as a partner and mediator, Washington and Tehran's commitment to diplomatic solutions, and the support of Egypt, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Turkey for the negotiation process.

Field Marshal Asim Munir, the chief of the Pakistani defense forces, also attended the meetings, the prime minister's office said.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif held separate meetings with US and Iranian delegations ahead of the US-Iran consultations in Switzerland. This was announced by the Prime Minister's Office.

According to the publication, Field Marshal Asim Munir, the chief of the Pakistani defense forces, also attended the meetings.

Earlier, Iranian authorities said they would not start a new phase of negotiations with the United States on sanctions and Iran's nuclear program until a ceasefire is established in Lebanon. Delegations from the United States and Iran, as well as mediators from Qatar and Pakistan, are in Bürgenstock, and the talks are expected to take place within a day.