The Pentagon is seeking $67 billion in emergency funding from Congress, of which $18.2 billion is for an urgent replenishment of Patriot and THAAD interceptor missiles after stocks were depleted in conflicts in the Middle East, Bloomberg reported.

In parallel, due to a high number of civilian casualties, senior leadership is reinstating civil defense experts whose positions were cut, The Atlantic reports. This dual move aims to simultaneously strengthen combat capability and limit the reputational damage from the humanitarian crisis.

The US Department of Defense is facing a critical shortage of modern ammunition and serious pressure on its military operations planning.

The future of US defense strategy remains in serious question as Washington balances massive rearmament with its humanitarian commitments.

Political implications and next steps

The urgent request for billions of dollars is about to go through tough debates in the US Congress. Congressmen will demand strict accountability for how the funds for ammunition are spent and how effectively the new measures will reduce civilian casualties on the ground.

The success of these reforms will determine not only stability in the Middle East, but also the legitimacy of the US military presence internationally.