The political dynamics in the US reached a peak in the early hours of August 1, after President Donald Trump shook the public with ambitions for a second term, in parallel with escalating international crises.

Within a few days, his administration intertwined future electoral intentions with geopolitical maneuvers around Greenland and the ongoing war with Iran.

The president wants to stay in the White House

Donald Trump has openly demonstrated his desire to be the next US president after his current term. During his recent statement at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, the US president donned a red hat with the words "TRUMP 2028" and announced his intention to run for a new term, the news channel GMA News reports. With the US Constitution limiting administration to two terms, Trump's aides are already fueling debate about his political future after 2028.

Greenland under US control until end of term

On the geopolitical stage, Trump has reaffirmed his long-standing fixation on the Arctic. The president has assured that Greenland will be under US control until the end of his current term in the White House, the British publication reports The Independent. Although Denmark and local leaders categorically reject the idea of selling the island, Washington is conducting intensified negotiations. According to diplomatic sources of BBC, the US is in the middle of top-secret talks to open three new US military bases in southern Greenland, which would come under US sovereignty.

War with Iran: No deadline for peace

In the Middle East, the situation remains critical, as Donald Trump has failed to set and meet a specific deadline for ending the war with Iran, which is now entering its sixth month. Instead of de-escalation, the conflict is intensifying. The US president has ordered a new massive wave of airstrikes against Iranian energy infrastructure, which could begin as early as this weekend, reports The Wall Street Journal. Trump told his cabinet that the US would "hit very hard" until Tehran backed down, CBS News reported, leaving the region with no clear prospect of a ceasefire.