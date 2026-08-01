US diverts 30 ships in new Iran blockade

Naval tensions in the Middle East have reached a critical point, fundamentally threatening global energy markets.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) officially announced that US forces have diverted 30 merchant ships since mid-July to enforce a renewed naval blockade of Iranian ports. The measure, reinstated after a series of Iranian attacks in the Strait of Hormuz, aims to cut off Tehran's economic flows, wam.ae reported. According to the statement, in addition to the diverted vessels, two ships were neutralized and two others were visited for inspection, while a humanitarian corridor was provided for about 30 vessels.

In parallel with the US actions, Yemeni Houthi rebels announced a large-scale retaliatory operation, expanding the conflict to a second front.

The group's military spokesman, Yahya Saree, confirmed that the Houthis had imposed their own "maritime embargo" against Saudi Arabia. According to them, at least eight Saudi oil tankers were forced to change their route in the Red Sea and make sharp U-turns near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait after direct threats and missile strikes. Traders are rerouting cargo to avoid the danger zone, which has already led to a drop in traffic in the region by more than 28% and a sharp increase in insurance premiums, lloydslistintelligence.com reported.

The crisis has blocked the world's two most important sea arteries for transporting oil - the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb. Analysts warn that coordinated pressure from the United States and retaliatory moves by the pro-Iranian "Axis of Resistance" could reduce global crude oil supplies by more than 7%, pushing energy prices to record levels. In response to the escalation, Riyadh has already started talks to convene an international coalition to protect shipping in the Red Sea.