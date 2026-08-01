Russian attack in Kiev region: Two injured and fires

Another enemy attack in the Kiev region caused large-scale fires, injuring two people, the Kiev Military Administration (KMA) officially announced.

According to information from local authorities, the strikes affected critical and residential infrastructure, causing serious destruction in several areas around the Ukrainian capital.

Damage and injuries in the Bucha region

As a result of the attack, a large fire broke out in warehouses and a residential building in the Bucha region. Emergency services teams were immediately sent to the scene. According to medical teams quoted in the official Telegram channel of the Kiev Military Administration (t.me/VA_Kyiv), two civilians were injured in the incident:

Female born in 1981 – diagnosed with severe lacerations to the head and foot.

– diagnosed with severe lacerations to the head and foot. Male, born 2005 – hospitalized with a laceration in the back.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital, where they are receiving emergency medical care.

Damage also caused in the Vyshhorod region

The attack also affected neighboring settlements. The KVA added that as a result of falling debris or a direct hit, a private home was also seriously damaged in the Vyshhorod region. Law enforcement agencies are conducting an inspection on site to determine another war crime against the civilian population.

More details on the number of downed drones or missiles are expected in the official morning report of the Ukrainian Air Force (t.me/kpszsu). The situation in the region remains tense, and citizens are urged not to ignore airstrike signals.