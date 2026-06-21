Ilie Bologian was re-elected as chairman of the National Liberal Party of Romania

The resigned Romanian Prime Minister Ilie Bologian was re-elected today as chairman of the National Liberal Party (NLP) of Romania at the extraordinary congress of the party, Agerpres reported.

After the voting of the party delegates, Bologian received 1769 votes “in favor”, writes BTA.

A total of 1886 delegates attended the congress, with 1842 votes cast. Of these, 44 were annulled and 73 were declared invalid.

After the announcement of the result, Ilie Bologian thanked the NLP delegates for their support and for coming to Bucharest.

He announced that after the congress, the work of the party leadership would continue at the NLP headquarters, where a meeting of the National Permanent Bureau was scheduled.

Prime Minister-designate Adrian Vecea – the party's first deputy chairman, who expressed his intention to run for the party chairmanship – requested a postponement of the congress by one week, but the request was not accepted.

The extraordinary congress today also adopted two resolutions according to which the participation of party members in forming a government with the Social Democratic Party (SDP) will lead to their exclusion, and called on Adrian Veșcea, Lucian Bode, Rareș Bogdan, Hubert Tuma and Alina Gorgiu.

„The congress confirms the decisions taken by the enlarged National Political Bureau regarding the political situation over the past 60 days. The NLP maintains its firm position not to form a coalition with the SDP anymore. If the SDP is in power, the NLP will be in opposition“, the first adopted decision states.

The second decision reads: “The NLP Congress establishes that Lucian Bode, Rareş Bogdan, Adrian Veşcea, Hubert Tuma and Alina Gorgiu have repeatedly violated the obligation to defend the political positions and decisions adopted by the NLP, by participating in actions and initiatives contrary to the interests of the party.“

Furthermore, the Congress notes Bode's political responsibility for the difficult financial situation in which the NLP finds itself at the end of his term as Secretary General.

“Consequently, the Congress, which took place today, calls on them to resign as members of the NLP. "If the above-mentioned persons do not resign by tomorrow, June 22, at 12:00, the congress instructs the National Permanent Bureau and the National Council to take the necessary measures according to the statute, namely initiating an expulsion procedure, in accordance with the provisions of the statute of the National Liberal Party," the adopted decision further states.

The decisions were adopted unanimously, by show of hands, at the proposal of the leader of the NLP, Ilie Bologjan.