US military kills two more suspected drug traffickers in Caribbean Sea

The US military has carried out another strike on a vessel allegedly transporting drugs in the Caribbean Sea, the US Southern Command announced.

“Intelligence confirmed that the vessel was traveling on known drug smuggling routes in the Caribbean Sea and was being used for drug trafficking“, the command said on its X page.

Two people were killed in the strike, six survived. “Southern Command immediately notified the US Coast Guard to activate its search and rescue system,“ the statement added.

According to US media, more than 200 people have been killed in US military strikes on boats believed to be used by drug traffickers since the attacks began last fall.