The Pentagon has spent about $40 billion on military operations against Iran, according to a study by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), which will be published soon.

As CSIS senior adviser Mark Kansian told CNN, these costs include the cost of ammunition, destroyed equipment and damage to American bases, but do not include operating costs, which have already been accounted for in the department's budget for fiscal year 2026.

Although the US Department of Defense bore the brunt of the costs, the conflict has cost other departments, such as the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Veterans Affairs, $1 billion, according to data from CSIS.

In May, the Pentagon told the Senate Armed Services Committee that the cost of the war was $29 billion, including the cost of necessary repairs, replenishments, and replacements of equipment, as well as general operating costs.

Meanwhile, gasoline prices in the United States have risen from an average of less than $3 per gallon (3.78 liters) to more than $4 during the hostilities.

It is noted that oil from the Middle East has not been supplied for almost four months. Overall, according to data from the analytical company Kpler, the world has been left without 1.15 billion barrels of oil during the conflict.

According to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, annual inflation in the United States exceeded 4% for the first time in three years, which is due to the growth in energy prices. Currently, prices in the US are rising faster than the average American salary.