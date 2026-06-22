Over 80 forest fires in two days in Greece, mass property inspections begin

Greek fire services have battled over 80 fires in the past 48 hours alone, Greek public broadcaster ERT reports. According to official figures, a total of 83 fires broke out in farmland and forest areas in different parts of the country over the weekend, BTA reports.

Despite the large number of incidents, there is no information about any casualties. However, authorities have detained seven people for causing fires through negligence, with investigations into individual cases continuing.

Greek institutions are actively campaigning against violations of fire regulations. Since the beginning of the year, 111 arrests have been made related to careless actions in fire-prone areas or deliberate arsons. In addition, 449 administrative sanctions have been imposed, totaling nearly 470,000 euros.

Today is also the deadline for property owners to comply with the legal requirements for cleaning and securing their land in order to limit the risk of fires. They are required to submit declarations certifying that they have taken the necessary measures to remove dry vegetation, waste and other potentially hazardous materials.

So far, around 610,000 declarations have been submitted through the special electronic platform of the Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection. Large-scale inspections to establish compliance with the requirements will begin tomorrow.

The sanctions for violations are serious. In the absence of the necessary preventive actions, owners can be fined up to 2,000 euros. If it is found that the submitted declaration contains false data, the fine can reach 5,000 euros. The legislation also provides for a prison sentence of at least five months.

Greece is among the European countries that are most at risk from large-scale forest fires every year. The combination of prolonged heat, dry climate and strong winds creates conditions for the rapid spread of fire and makes the work of rescue teams difficult.

According to data from the Greek Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection, the past summer was one of the most severe in terms of fires in recent decades. The fires destroyed over nine million acres of land, and by August 2025, about 6,000 fires had been registered in the country.

Due to the growing risks, the authorities have taken additional measures even before the start of the active summer season. This year, more than 100 drones equipped with early detection systems will participate in the monitoring of fire-prone areas. Thermal cameras will monitor critical areas and help to quickly locate potential hazards.

The fire department will have nearly 4,000 specialized vehicles, as well as 85 aircraft and helicopters for aerial firefighting. For the protection of strategic sites, including airports and important infrastructure, modern PANTHER 6x6 firefighting vehicles, designed for rapid response to emergencies, will also be used.

Greece is one of the most visited tourist destinations by Bulgarian citizens during the summer season, which is why the development of the fire situation in the country is of direct interest to Bulgaria. In the event of large fires near tourist areas, Bulgarian institutions and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs traditionally publish recommendations for travelers and monitor for potentially affected Bulgarian citizens.

The increased risk of forest fires is also relevant for Bulgaria during the summer months. Like Greece, our country faces challenges related to high temperatures, drought and the danger of rapid spread of fire in forest and agricultural areas. Therefore, the experience of the Greek authorities in the field of prevention, early detection and sanctioning of violations is closely monitored by the Bulgarian fire safety services.