Zelensky: Ukraine will decide who will represent Europe in possible negotiations with Russia

Ukraine will decide who will represent Europe in possible negotiations with Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Ukrainian media, quoted by Reuters, reports News.bg.

Kiev is seeking to give a new impetus to diplomatic efforts to end the war with Russia by strengthening the role of European partners. According to information, the US-backed negotiations are stalled against the background of the conflict with Iran, and Ukraine continues to reject Russian demands for territorial concessions.

Zelensky points out that the topic of Ukraine was discussed “in more detail than ever“ at a meeting of the European Council last week.

According to him, the role of Europe in the dialogue with Russia and possible formats for participation in the negotiations were discussed. He stated: “Europe will consider the format and propose several options, but Ukraine will decide who will represent Europe in the negotiations. This is fair.“

According to Zelensky, European leaders are also discussing the possibility of direct dialogue with Moscow, while at the same time remaining divided on the issue of relations with Russia.

After meeting with US President Donald Trump at the G7 forum, Zelensky asked Washington to approve licenses for the production of American Patriot systems in Ukraine. He indicated that the American side had reacted positively to the issue of licenses for the first time.

Zelensky added that Trump intends to ask American defense companies to establish licensed production of air defense missiles in Europe and Ukraine. Analyst Fabian Hoffman defines such a step as a significant change in US policy, noting that the main challenge remains the production of key components, not the final assembly.

The topic is directly related to Bulgaria's position as a member of the European Union and NATO, which support common efforts to find a diplomatic solution to the war in Ukraine.