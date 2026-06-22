Iran reports brief talks with US on nuclear program, no start of talks

Iran announced that its representatives held a “very brief talk“ with their American counterparts on issues related to Iran's nuclear program, reported Agence France-Presse, quoted by BTA.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghai told the Iranian news agency IRNA that the discussion was very brief and could not be defined as the start of formal negotiations.

According to him, the US delegation presented its position on the nuclear program “extremely briefly and concisely“ and the Iranian side did the same. Bagai specified that only the main positions of the two sides were presented during the conversation.

Tehran emphasizes that the contact did not go into detail and does not represent a real negotiation process on the Iranian nuclear program.

The topic of the Iranian nuclear program is part of the international efforts for the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons and is monitored by the European Union and NATO, in which Bulgaria participates as a member. The development of the dialogue between Iran and the United States is important for stability in the Middle East and for global security.