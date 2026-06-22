The Trump-Meloni rift: how it got here

Until recently, it seemed like they were made for each other: the right-wing “bulldozer” from the US and the smart politician from Rome with a neo-fascist past and right-wing conservative visions for the future of Europe. It is no coincidence that Giorgia Meloni was the only EU head of state who traveled to Washington for Donald Trump's second inauguration.

Diplomatic crisis

A year and a half later, a real diplomatic crisis erupted between Rome and Washington, and Meloni and Trump became bitter enemies, writes the German public media ARD regarding the dispute that erupted between the two leaders.

The Italian Prime Minister has never publicly attacked any other head of state or government the way she has now done with the US president. In a video on Instagram, she even allowed herself an almost threatening tone: “One thing must always be kept in mind: Italy and I never beg.”

Previously, Trump had stated in a television interview that Meloni had begged him for a joint photo during the G-7 meeting, the German publication recalls.

Foreign policy scandal

Meloni, apparently with a wounded honor, was not content with just her angry outbursts on social media, but also made sure that Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani canceled his planned state visit to the United States - a real scandal, ARD continues. Meloni's close associate Nicola Procaccini explains: “Neither Italy nor Meloni are subordinate to anyone, they do not take orders from anyone. Trump should keep that in mind".

Meloni, raised by her mother alone, regularly clashes with fellow politicians who behave arrogantly – this is well known in Italy. Others who have experienced it include the late Silvio Berlusconi and Matteo Salvini.

Trump does not stop, strikes again

Over the weekend, Trump struck again, accusing Meloni of worrying about her poll ratings and therefore seeking his proximity. The Italian Prime Minister did not remain in his stead again and responded on social media, this time in writing, but no less emotionally: “As for my popularity: your friendship certainly did not help her“.

Political consequences for Europe

What could be perceived as a conflict between two politicians with big egos of the “eye for an eye, tooth for a tooth“ type will have political consequences. Even skeptics of Meloni in Europe hoped that the Italian Prime Minister could mediate between the EU and Trump in these difficult times. But the opposite happened, ARD points out.

The first cracks became apparent when Meloni sided with the head of the Roman Catholic Church in the dispute between Trump and Pope Leo XIV. Meloni has long been dissatisfied with Trump's position on the conflict in Ukraine, as well as with the way he treats Putin. The fickleness of the billionaire, who achieved everything himself, is alien to the woman who spent more than half her life engaged in strictly organized party politics.

Major scandal over the war with Iran

The major scandal with Trump erupted a few weeks ago, when Meloni refused to provide the United States with the military base “Sigonella“ in Sicily for strikes against Iran. The war initiated by Trump is pointless according to the Italian Prime Minister: “Our position is very clear. Italy is not part of the conflict and does not intend to become part of it“, said Meloni.

At the latest, the political friendship with Trump ended. The left-wing opposition in Italy views the conflict with a certain gloating – she claims that Meloni is now paying the price for wanting to portray herself as Trump's friend, the ARD publication also says.

Author: Jörg Zeiselberg (ARD)