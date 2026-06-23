Trump aide compiles dossier of defamation and insults against US leader in Italian media and social networks

A confidant of US President Donald Trump has begun compiling a “dossier“ on the defamatory and insulting campaign against the US leader in Italian media and social networks.

According to the newspaper “Corriere della Sera“ The information will be passed on to the White House, as well as the US State Department and the Justice Department, which will assess the damage to his image.

Italian-born Paolo Zampoli, the US President's special envoy for global partnerships, has instructed his lawyer in Italy to prepare a report on the campaign organized on social media and in the mainstream media to discredit Trump and his entourage after his dispute with Italian Prime Minister Giorgio Meloni.

According to him, quoted by the newspaper, a “hate campaign“ has begun in the media, which is leading to increased tensions and threatens to damage trade and political relations between Italy and the US. According to Zampoli, this includes spreading false, unverified information that damages the image of both individuals and state institutions.

This week, Trump and Meloni exchanged sharp words. The American leader accused the prime minister of ungratefulness and an attempt to boost his ratings by appearing at the G-7, while Meloni responded by advising him to think about his own popularity. The current dispute marks a new turn in the conflict between the two leaders. Previously, the Italian prime minister publicly defended Pope Leo XIV, calling the American leader's remarks unacceptable to him. Trump has accused Italy, as well as other European partners, of unwillingness to support the US military operation against Iran and help unblock the Strait of Hormuz.