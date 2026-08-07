Sappers remove explosives from Danube in central Budapest

Sappers from the Hungarian army removed explosives from the embankments of the Danube near the Raoul Wallenberg Holocaust Memorial Park and the Budapest University of Technology early this morning, the armed forces' bomb disposal unit said in a statement, quoted by the national news agency MTI, BTA reported.

It was earlier reported that a Soviet 203-millimeter concrete-piercing shell from World War II and a 19th-century cannonball were found in the area of the Memorial, while a German World War II ammunition container containing eight launching tubes for a Panzerfaust was found near the university. and warheads for them, as well as detonators.

In a statement this morning, the unit said that the Soviet shell was too rusty to be defused on site, so it was taken by police to a designated detonation area, where it will be destroyed along with other explosives.

For the removal operation, the Freedom Bridge and embankments, university buildings and a gas station were temporarily cordoned off. After the operation, police lifted the restrictions and reopened the roads.