Ukraine hits Wildberries logistics center in Yekaterinburg

Russian e-commerce company “Wildberries“ (Wildberries), which has been the target of Ukrainian drone attacks almost every night for the past three weeks, said on Monday that another of its logistics centers had caught fire after an attack in Yekaterinburg, about 1,400 km east of Moscow, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

The fire was later brought under control and most of the goods at the facility were not damaged, the company said in a statement on Telegram.

The local governor said in a separate post that eight drones were shot down in the area overnight, with three of them crashing into the roof of a logistics center.

At least 20 Wildberries warehouses have been attacked since July 18. Kiev says the strikes are part of a campaign to shift the fighting to Russian territory and increase the price Moscow pays for the continuation of the conflict it began in February 2022.

Yesterday, debris from a downed Ukrainian drone caused minor damage to the facade of the company's logistics complex in the western Tver region.