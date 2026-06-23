Trump: Ford and General Motors may produce Patriot and Tomahawk

US President Donald Trump said that the American companies Ford and General Motors, as well as other automakers, may soon begin producing weapons to strengthen the country's armed forces, including interceptors for the Patriot air defense systems and Tomahawk cruise missiles.

He said this to reporters at the White House.

The head of state confirmed that he plans to meet with representatives of the largest American arms manufacturers on June 24. “We are building a lot of factories all over the country. There are negotiations with General Motors, with Ford. But I know that General Motors is very excited about weapons production right now. They have several factories that they are going to redesign. We will produce weapons, including Patriot, including Tomahawk and many other things,“ said Trump.

“Some car companies, if they have excess capacity, make agreements to produce missiles, and Patriot in particular - we have a lot of them, but we want to make sure that we always have an abundance of them,“ concluded the American president.