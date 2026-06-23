Trump: We could resume bombing Iran in 15 minutes, but blockade proved more effective

The blockade of Iranian seaports by the US military has proven more effective than bombing, and Washington will quickly return to this tactic if necessary.

This was stated by US President Donald Trump in a conversation with reporters at the White House.

„If you want to know, I think the blockade was more effective than the bombing“, he said, commenting on the situation around Iran.

„And we are ready to do it again, I would say, in 15 minutes“, Trump noted. He asked US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who was present at the White House, whether the blockade could really be quickly restored. “The US military is ready to act immediately if necessary“, the Pentagon chief replied.

The US and Israel launched a war with Iran on February 28. On June 14, representatives of the United States, Iran and Pakistan, which acted as a mediator, confirmed an agreement between Washington and Tehran aimed at ending the conflict in the Middle East. The parties signed a memorandum of understanding. High-level talks between the US and Iranian delegations were held in Switzerland on June 21-22. Technical consultations between the parties are continuing.