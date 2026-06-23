Nighttime escalation: Russia attacks Ukraine with dozens of drones, Moscow paralyzed by mirror strikes

The situation in the conflict zone between Russia and Ukraine sharply escalated in the early hours of today, June 23.

At 5:30 a.m., both countries reported massive waves of air strikes that triggered air defense (AVO) systems over a number of key regions and major urban centers.

The most recent strikes last night

The first hours of the day passed under the sign of intense air duels in the deep rear of both warring parties.

Dawn alert in Kiev

Shortly before sunrise, the city administration in the Ukrainian capital activated the sirens for airstrike. Authorities urged citizens to immediately take cover due to imminent missile attack.

Massive Russian drone strike

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that the Russian military launched a total of 88 long-range drones and one ballistic missile overnight. Ukrainian air defenses managed to neutralize 79 of the drones.

New casualties and injuries in Ukraine

In Zaporizhia Oblast, Governor Ivan Fedorov confirmed that one woman was killed and three people were injured (including an 11-year-old boy) in the midnight strikes. The State Emergency Service reported three more injuries in the Sumy region and one woman injured in a midnight drone strike in Kharkiv.

Air blockade over Moscow

The mayor of the Russian capital, Sergei Sobyanin, announced that air defenses had intercepted 84 Ukrainian drones aimed at the metropolis. Due to the imminent danger, all four of Moscow's main airports - Vnukovo, Domodedovo, Sheremetyevo and Zhukovsky - completely suspended flights in the early morning hours. A total of 301 intercepted aircraft were registered over Russian territory during the day.

The balance sheet from the previous day

The overnight escalation builds on the heavy strikes from yesterday, the consequences of which continue to emerge.

The tragedy in Voronezh

Yesterday's missile strike by Ukraine against a semiconductor plant in Voronezh (producing components for Russian missile systems) resulted in 5 deaths and 28 injuries to civilians, with the wave causing severe material damage to 10 apartment buildings and 6 houses.

The strike on the Space Center

Yesterday, the General Staff of Ukraine also confirmed the successful launch of cruise missiles against the strategic satellite center for space communications “Dubna“, located in Moscow Region.

Fuel Crisis in Crimea

Following yesterday's systematic Ukrainian attacks on logistics chains, Moscow-appointed authorities on the Crimean peninsula have introduced emergency measures. The free sale of gasoline to civilians has been completely suspended, with fuel being distributed only for state and military needs. In addition, admission to children's summer camps on the peninsula has been suspended.