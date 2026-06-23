June 23rd is shaping up to be one of the most dynamic and pivotal dates in global politics of the year.

From the sudden power vacuum in the UK, to the delicate diplomatic shuttles of the US administration in the Middle East, to the large-scale economic forums in Asia – the international agenda is undergoing a major reshuffle.

Tremors in Europe: London seeks prime minister, Brussels negotiates with the Taliban

The biggest surprise of yesterday came from London, where Prime Minister Keir Starmer unexpectedly resigned under mounting domestic political pressure. As the Labour Party urgently discusses his successor, analysts predict a period of instability for the UK.

Meanwhile, in Luxembourg, European Union ministers are coordinating the future of the Common Agricultural Policy after 2027.

In parallel, a key press conference is being held in Dublin between Irish Prime Minister Michail Martin and EP President Roberta Metzola, marking the final preparations before Ireland takes over the rotating EU presidency on 1 July.

Unusual and highly contentious talks are taking place in Brussels: a Taliban delegation is visiting the European Commission to negotiate mechanisms for the accelerated deportation of Afghan nationals.

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar is hosting a Visegrad Four summit in Gödöllő, where he is proposing a formal extension of the political bloc.

Trump's New Diplomacy: Moving Along the Washington-Tehran Axis

There is increased diplomatic activity in the Middle East and Asia, guided by the White House. The Donald Trump administration has made initial progress in Switzerland on temporarily lifting oil sanctions against Iran in exchange for the renewal of weapons inspections. Against this backdrop, Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian arrives today for a landmark visit to Pakistan.

At the same time, the fifth round of direct talks between Israel and Lebanon on border security continues in Washington, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio begins a regional tour in the UAE.

Security in Europe is also at the forefront – NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is in Washington to coordinate the Alliance's defense strategies.

On the domestic political front in the US, the day is critical due to the holding of decisive primary elections for the midterm elections in key states such as New York and Maryland.

Economy and global development: Summer Davos in Dalian

The economic focus of the world today shifts to China, where the Annual Meeting of the New Champions of the World Economic Forum opens in the city of Dalian (June 23-25). Business and political leaders are gathering to chart Asia's economic future and discuss global regulations and the development of artificial intelligence.

At the same time, the United Nations Public Service Forum, aimed at modernizing state institutions, is being launched in Tbilisi, Georgia, while the world organization is holding a High-Level Meeting on HIV/AIDS at its headquarters in New York.