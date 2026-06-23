Open! A record amount of oil passed through the Strait of Hormuz yesterday

President Donald Trump said that ships loaded with a record amount of oil - 19 million barrels - passed through the Strait of Hormuz yesterday. In a post on the social network “Truth Social“ today, Trump also stressed the importance of the drop in oil prices, Reuters reported.

“Yesterday, 19 million barrels of oil passed through the Strait of Hormuz - an all-time record. "Oil prices are crashing, and the world is a much safer place," US President Trump said in the post.

Oil prices fell more than 3 percent yesterday, falling below $80 a barrel, following reports of progress in talks between the US and Iran to reach a final peace agreement and gradually restore supplies through the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, the US Treasury Department issued a general license today that allows the production, supply and sale of crude oil, as well as petrochemicals and petroleum products of Iranian origin until August 21.

According to the memorandum of understanding signed last week between Washington and Tehran, the US has agreed to allow the export of Iranian crude oil, petroleum products and derivatives, as well as all related services, including banking, insurance and transportation.