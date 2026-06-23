Israel: The world has seen, we can and we say no to Donald Trump

Israel is capable of standing up to US President Donald Trump if necessary. This was stated by the country's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, quoted by "Al Jazeera".

He was categorical that the ceasefire in Lebanon is unacceptable.

In response to a question from an Israeli media outlet, Ben-Gvir indicated that Israel, "of course", could reject Trump's call.

Regarding Lebanon, he insisted that there should be "no ceasefire under any circumstances".

Ben-Gvir added that the right-wing ruling coalition, of which he is a part, could remain in power after the upcoming elections in Israel later this year, but "we will have to work on the issue".

Earlier in the day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted that Israel must "free itself from dependence" from Washington and develop its own defense industry.