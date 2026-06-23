Israel has smuggled Starlink internet receivers into Iran to help protesters against the ayatollahs' regime, former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said, as quoted by Reuters.

He stressed that Israel has acquired thousands of Starlink receivers that would allow for uninterrupted internet and social media.

Starlink, owned by Elon Musk, provides satellite internet connections. Iran has previously accused Israel and the United States of smuggling the devices, which could undermine its security. Starlink is not licensed to operate in Iran, but Musk claims the service is active there.

Bennett said the devices were designed to allow protesters to coordinate their actions and ultimately overthrow the Iranian government. However, he said Netanyahu’s incompetent government failed to implement the plan.

Iranian authorities have shut down public access to the internet during major anti-government protests.