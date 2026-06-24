Drones in the rear: Samara and Orenburg on alert, air defense reflects attack over Sevastopol

During the night and in the early hours of June 24, 2026, the wave of Ukrainian drone attacks against Russian regions continued to expand, reaching areas thousands of kilometers from the front line, kommersant.ru reports.

The situation as of 05:30 in the morning remains tense, with the Russian air defense activated on several fronts, and the economic consequences of the strikes on oil infrastructure are already being felt throughout the country.

New areas under threat and attack over Sevastopol

In the early hours of the day (around 01:30 local time) in Samara Region was officially declared a "danger from drones" regime. Local services were put on full alert, and citizens were recommended to move to windowless rooms with thick load-bearing walls. Almost simultaneously, a high-alert mode due to the threat of UAVs was also introduced in Orenburg region.

In the occupied Sevastopol, Russian forces announced that they were repelling another midnight attack. Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev announced on social media that a total of 11 Ukrainian drones had been shot down over the Northern Side, Cape Chersonese and the Balaklava region. At this stage, Russian authorities claim that there have been no serious damage or civilian casualties on the peninsula.

Fuel collapse is growing in Russia

The situation is developing against the backdrop of Russian President Vladimir Putin's recognition in a statement the other day of the “huge flow” of Ukrainian drones. He ordered the government to take urgent measures to minimize damage to the energy system.

As of this morning, at least 15 Russian regions have been forced to impose drastic restrictions on the sale of gasoline and diesel to civilians. Among the areas affected are:

Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk and Voronezh Region

Vladimir, Penza, Saratov and Tyumen regions

The Siberian regions of Omsk and Novosibirsk, where sales at gas stations are limited to 30-40 liters per car, and filling cans is completely prohibited.

In Crimea, gas stations completely stopped selling fuel to citizens after successive strikes paralyzed the Kerch thermal power plant, the Simferopol gas distribution station, and the West Crimea electrical substation. Nearly half of the peninsula remains without regular power supply and with power schedules in place.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak confirmed that the situation is “challenging”, and Moscow is urgently considering a complete ban on the export of diesel products, while intelligence reports suggest the Kremlin has begun emergency imports of gasoline from Asian countries to cover the domestic deficit.

Massive destruction and casualties in Orel

The situation remains particularly difficult in Oryol Oblast, which has been subjected to record pressure from kamikaze drones in recent days, and as of this morning serves as one of the main logistical centers for Russian air strikes. In the recent direct hits by Ukrainian UAVs in residential areas of the regional center Orel, serious damage was recorded to civilian infrastructure.

As of this time, the city administration confirmed that over 180 apartments in a multi-storey residential complex were severely damaged or had their windows completely destroyed. Authorities reported one civilian death and at least nine injuries, with the blast wave and falling debris also compromising more than 40 cars in adjacent parking lots. Injured residents have been evacuated and accommodated in municipal hotels while emergency crews clear the debris of the munitions, which are said to have been loaded with additional destructive elements.