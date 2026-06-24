Ukrainian drones hit main substation of Sevastopol power plant

Ukrainian drones attacked the main substation of the Sevastopol power plant in the Russian-controlled Crimean peninsula overnight, Robert Brody, commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces, said today, as quoted by Reuters.

Brovdy wrote on his Telegram account that the teams worked “effectively” on 48 operational and planned military targets in Russia and in the occupied territories in southern Ukraine overnight.

Earlier today, the Russian-appointed governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhaev reported that the city's power supply had been cut off following a Ukrainian attack.

The power supply to the city of Sevastopol in Russian-annexed Crimea was cut off after Ukraine launched strikes on energy facilities there, the city's Russian-appointed governor Mikhail Razvozhaev wrote on Telegram, as quoted by Reuters and TASS.

Air defense systems shot down nine drones over the city, which is the largest in Crimea, Razvozhaev said earlier today.

The governor of Russia's Orenburg region, Yevgeny Solntsev, wrote on Telegram that air defense forces had shot down several drones over an industrial site. It was not immediately clear whether there was any damage in the area, which is more than 1,000 kilometers southeast of Moscow and is home to a number of industrial sites, including a gas processing plant and an oil refinery.

Meanwhile, one person was killed in Russian shelling of the Ukrainian town of Balakliya, local authorities said on Telegram.

Reuters said it could not independently confirm the reports of strikes between Russia and Ukraine.