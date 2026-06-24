American pilot tells of mysterious "jellyfish" of drones over Iran after his F-15 was shot down

The pilot of an American F-15 fighter jet, who ejected over Iran and was subsequently rescued in a special operation in April, has told of an unusual sight observed immediately before the incident. The information was disseminated by the Wion media, which refers to data from interrogations of the pilot after his removal from the area, BTA reports.

According to the pilot, there were numerous drones in the sky that moved in a coordinated manner and formed a structure resembling a jellyfish. He described the object as a group of interconnected aircraft that moved as a single system, with smaller drones positioned below the larger ones and resembling "feet."

According to his account, what was observed looked "like something alien." During interrogation, the pilot also compared the picture to a "minefield of drones," which further complicated experts' attempts to determine the nature of the observed phenomenon.

The incident occurred during the conflict between the United States and Iran. The F-15 aircraft was shot down, and the two crew members managed to eject. The pilot was rescued within hours, while the weapons officer spent some time hiding in a mountainous area before also being successfully evacuated.

According to the publication, American intelligence officials have shown serious interest in the pilot's testimony. One of the interrogators even asked him if he was sure of what he claimed to have seen. There has been no official confirmation from US authorities about the nature of the alleged objects.

Military analysts note that if it is indeed a group of drones capable of acting as a single system and performing complex coordinated maneuvers, this could be an indication of significant technological progress in the development of unmanned systems.

Meanwhile, Washington and Tehran continue diplomatic contacts after the signed memorandum of understanding, which laid the foundation for the cessation of hostilities and for subsequent negotiations on security and shipping issues in the region.

The development of modern unmanned systems and the growing role of drones in military conflicts are also of direct importance to NATO member states, including Bulgaria. The Alliance is paying increasing attention to countering unmanned aerial vehicles and developing airspace defense capabilities.