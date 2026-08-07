Trump said he believes the war with Iran will end soon

US President Donald Trump told reporters that he expects the war with Iran to end soon and added that the US armed forces are having difficulty with the supply of weapons, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

"I think it will end pretty soon. "I don't think they can last much longer," the American leader said in the Oval Office of the White House regarding the war against the Islamic Republic.

Reuters on Tuesday reported that the US military has used up a large portion of its stockpile of long-range missiles in the five-month war.

Trump said today in response to a journalist's question about ammunition stocks that the US has almost unlimited quantities of certain military equipment, but acknowledged that it also has limited stocks of some weapons.

There are "certain types of ammunition that are extremely powerful, that we have an unlimited, practically unlimited supply. We have others that are a little more limited in stock," the American leader explained.

Trump noted that US arms companies are building new factories, including for the production of "Patriot" missiles (Patriot) and "Tomahawk" (Tomahawk).