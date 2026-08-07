In Ukraine: Putin replaces key military commanders after failed offensive in Donetsk region

Vladimir Putin replaced key commanders after the Russian Defense Ministry's promises to quickly take over the Donetsk region failed, Ukrainian TV channel FREEDOM reported.

The Russian president made the important decision after the pace of the Russian offensive in Ukraine slowed down sharply. According to the DeepState project, which analyzes open-source data, in July Russia managed to take control of only 88 sq. km of Ukrainian territory. And in May the Russian army ended up with net territorial losses.

According to the „Reuters” The Russian General Staff promised Putin last year that the Ukrainian front would collapse quickly and that Konstantinovka, Druzhkovka, Slavyansk and Kramatorsk would come under Russian control. This year, the deadlines were first postponed to the fall, and then to the end of the year. However, these forecasts are also considered unrealistic.

On Wednesday, Putin appointed Denis Lyamin as commander of the future Russian unmanned systems troops, which will be responsible for the use of drones on the battlefield. Until now, Lyamin served as chief of staff of the Russian group of troops "Center". Putin announced the appointment as part of what he called "improvement" of the military structure as the war in Ukraine enters its fifth year.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also announced that a number of army logistics and other units would be brought under a single command to help boost the military campaign against Ukraine. Putin said the restructuring of the armed forces was based on experience gained in the war in Ukraine and current operational needs.