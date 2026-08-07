The US Cyber Command has launched a formal investigation into an unusually high number of deaths resulting from suicide among its personnel.

The disturbing series of tragic incidents took place over a month-long period in the summer of 2026, Bloomberg (bloomberg.com) reported. The data has caused serious concern among senior military leaders and US congressmen.

What does the investigation reveal?

According to internal documents and Pentagon sources cited by APA News (en.apa.az), at least five employees working directly in or closely with US cyber forces took their own lives between early June and early July 2026.

The cases have raised long-standing questions about the mental health of America's "military hackers". The main focus of the current investigation is to determine the factors that led to this fatal wave.

Chronic Overload and Global Conflicts

Experts link the crisis to a sharp increase in workload over the past year. Reasons for the escalating operational pace include:

Intensive overseas missions: Active participation in digital military operations, including countering threats from Iran.

Active participation in digital military operations, including countering threats from Iran. Global Cyber Conflicts: Continuous Protection of U.S. Critical Computer Infrastructure from Foreign Entities.

Continuous Protection of U.S. Critical Computer Infrastructure from Foreign Entities. Staff shortage: A chronic shortage of qualified IT professionals in key positions is placing enormous strain on the current workforce.

Emergency mental health measures

The Pentagon is already taking steps to address the situation. As early as May 2026, Cyber Command began deploying clinical mental health specialists directly to its headquarters at Fort Meade.

However, recent reports from the Government Accountability Office (gao.gov) show that the Department of Defense still has systemic difficulties in effectively tracking and evaluating suicide prevention programs across the military.