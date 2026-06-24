The evacuation plan! Ships are now freely passing through the Strait of Hormuz

A spokesman for the UN Maritime Safety Agency said that ships have already passed through the Strait of Hormuz under a special evacuation plan of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

"The passage of ships according to the plan has already begun," the IMO spokesman said, without disclosing details.

Data from the specialized maritime traffic tracking site LSEG (LSEG) indicate that at least two dry bulk carriers and one general cargo carrier have passed through the Strait of Hormuz in the last 12 hours. The website's database also shows that at least 35 commercial vessels, mostly dry bulk carriers, general cargo vessels and container ships, are preparing to pass through the strait.

The evacuation plan, which has been in the works for months, will allow hundreds of ships stranded in the Gulf to cross the Strait of Hormuz, the IMO said on Tuesday. It added that there are about 11,000 seafarers on board these vessels.