Russia wants to clarify whether U.S. President Donald Trump has changed his position on the war in Ukraine since the G7 summit in Evian, after French President Emmanuel Macron hinted that Washington had made a U-turn, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday, quoted by "Reuters".

Macron, who hosted the meeting, said Trump had admitted during the talks that Russia did not want peace in Ukraine, which he said represented "a real change in approach" of the United States.

After a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump urged Russia to enter into negotiations, describing the conversation as "very good", which has raised cautious optimism among G7 leaders about a possible peace agreement.

"As for Ukraine, we want to understand what happened in Evian," Lavrov noted.

"The Americans have not yet told us what they learned from the Evian summit or what their future course of action will be," he added.

Lavrov also quoted Macron as saying that the understandings reached last August between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska, had been "buried" in Evian.

Moscow often refers to the Anchorage agreements, which analysts say are interpreted as the basis for a potential deal - the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from parts of Donbas in exchange for a freeze on the front lines by Russia. Kiev has repeatedly said it will not cede territory.

Lavrov has previously suggested that the Alaska meeting may have been an "American plan to buy time to rearm the Kiev regime", while other Russian officials have accused Washington of not implementing the Anchorage agreements.

On Wednesday, he said that Putin had accepted an American proposal:

"In Anchorage, he (Putin) told President Trump: "There are some nuances here, but I will take responsibility for them; I accept your proposals." That was already a compromise. And now they tell us: "Look, it still doesn't work - let's come up with another concession."

Lavrov stressed that Moscow wants to continue the dialogue and is looking forward to the visit of Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Moscow.