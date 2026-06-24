Drone war! Pentagon builds two ranges to simulate battlefield conditions in Ukraine

US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll said that within the next four to six weeks, the army plans to equip at least two domestic ranges that will simulate real conditions on Ukrainian battlefields, CBS News reports, quoted by Focus.

"Conditions for electronic warfare and all elements of the combat environment can be created, as well as drone manufacturers and developers of counter-drone equipment can be involved in cooperation,“ said Driscoll.

He explained that in this way the US military will be able to improve their skills and work side by side with developers.

Driscoll noted that there are already places in the US where the army can to conduct tests safely. In addition, the military is considering the possibility of using a test site outside the United States to conduct “much more intensive tests“, in particular with hypersonic devices.

The media outlet indicates that at least some of the current military exercises to counter drones do not involve the use of electronic jamming equipment. It is explained that this is partly due to the fact that the United States limits the use of such equipment on its territory.

The article also states that Duane Hayes, a representative of the US Army's Strategic Threat Directorate, presented data according to which Russia produces 3,000 to 5,000 attack drones of the “Shahed“ type per month, as well as about 600,000 smaller drones. Ukraine produces about 30,000 interceptor drones per month in response to threats from Russia.