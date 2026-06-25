Global Agenda: World Leaders Chart Future of Security and Recovery on June 25th

Today, June 25, 2026, is shaping up to be one of the most intense diplomatic points of the year.

Leaders of leading world powers and international organizations are gathering at several key locations in Europe and the world to make decisions with long-term geopolitical and economic implications.

From NATO's defense strategy to emergency climate regulations in Brussels, here are the main highlights from the global political scene today:

A New Plan for Ukraine: URC 2026 Opens in Poland

The two-day Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine officially kicks off today in the Polish city of Gdansk. The large-scale forum is hosted by the governments of Poland and Ukraine. The event brings together heads of state, representatives of international financial institutions and private investors.

This year, the focus is entirely on the sectors most affected by the conflict - energy, critical infrastructure and logistics. For the first time, Poland is introducing a special new dimension to the agenda - “Security and Defense“, which is seen as a prerequisite for successful long-term economic recovery and attracting capital.

The Axis “Paris – Rome“: Macron and Meloni hold emergency talks in Antibes

French President Emmanuel Macron is hosting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in southern France. The bilateral summit in Antibes comes at a key moment for the European Union.

The two leaders will try to reconcile their positions on reforming the European migration system and managing external borders. The talks are expected to cover strengthening Europe's defense autonomy, as well as the coordination of industrial policies between the two largest economies in Southern Europe.

Green transition in Brussels: EU Environment Council meets

In the Belgian capital, the environment ministers of the member states are gathering for an official meeting of the EU Council. Progress on the amendment of the regulation on carbon emissions (CO2) standards for new cars and light commercial vehicles is on the negotiating table.

The ministers' agenda also includes the adoption of common guidelines for the Water Sustainability Strategy, the revision of the REACH chemicals regulation and the preparation of a common European position for the upcoming COP31 global climate conference.

NATO Strategic Forum Finale in Berlin

The final day of the annual conference organized by NATO's Allied Command Transformation (ACT) is taking place in Germany. Senior military leaders and political analysts are wrapping up their discussions focused on the modernization of collective defense and the integration of new technologies into the Alliance's systems ahead of the upcoming major summit in Ankara.

The US diplomatic shuttle in the Middle East

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is wrapping up his tour of the Persian Gulf with visits to Bahrain, Kuwait and the UAE. Today he is holding final talks with leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council. Washington's main goal is to ensure the stability of maritime trade routes and discuss the regional security architecture in the context of the recent agreements with Iran