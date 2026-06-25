Ukraine will carry out preemptive strikes on facilities that Russia uses for military purposes, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his video address to the nation last night, Reuters reported. The agency notes that this is happening against the background of the expansion of the spectrum of strikes by Kiev against Russia's energy infrastructure in an attempt to force Moscow to sit at the negotiating table, BTA reported.

"I have instructed our intelligence services and the armed forces to act preemptively against objects that Russia uses to expand its military actions," Zelensky said.

Yesterday, Ukrainian drones cut off the power supply in the largest city in the Russian-controlled Crimean peninsula and struck objects in the central and southern parts of Russia's European territory against the background of the deepening fuel crisis in Russia, likely caused by the ongoing strikes by Ukrainian forces against oil refineries and energy infrastructure facilities, Reuters reports.

The oil refinery in the capital Moscow will be taken out of operation for at least six months after suffering significant damage damage in Ukrainian drone attacks, industry sources said, complicating Russia's efforts to deal with fuel shortages, the world agency emphasized.

Production of petroleum products and coke in Russia fell by 13.5 percent year-on-year in May, with the rate of decline accelerating compared to earlier periods, according to official data published yesterday. Russia, the world's third-largest oil producer, has stopped publishing much of its oil production and export data since the start of the war in Ukraine in 2022, Reuters recalls.

The Kremlin noted on Thursday that U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were busy with other issues, and expressed confidence that contacts with them on Ukraine would resume the moment the two negotiators were free, Reuters reported.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the comment when asked if Washington could send other negotiators while Witkoff and U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law are busy. The two are part of the U.S. negotiating team for the Iran peace deal.

"As far as we understand, contacts will continue," Peskov said. "Of course, they (Witkoff and Kushner - ed. note) are engaged in other matters, but at some point they will be freed up and we count on continuing our work", he added.

The speaker noted that Russia is grateful to the envoys for their efforts regarding Ukraine, which he described as "very constructive". "They are willing to listen to all sides - this is extremely valuable right now," he noted.

The Republic of Bulgaria consistently supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, as well as the European and Euro-Atlantic perspective of Ukraine. Bulgaria is part of the efforts of the EU, NATO and the international democratic community in support of Ukraine. A priority of Bulgarian foreign policy is ensuring the rights of persons belonging to the Bulgarian national minority, which is an important bridge of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.