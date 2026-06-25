Trump hints Turkey could rejoin F-35 fighter jet program

US President Donald Trump said Turkey could be allowed to rejoin the F-35 Lightning II fighter jet program before the NATO summit in Ankara next month, DPA reported, BTA reported.

When asked if he would bring good news to Ankara regarding Turkey's participation in the program, Trump replied: "I think so". The issue also concerned a U.S.-made engine that Turkey is seeking for another fighter jet project.

"I'll probably do something that will make them very happy," Trump, who earlier met with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte at the White House, told reporters.

Relations between Washington and Ankara were strained during Trump's first term after Turkey purchased S-400 surface-to-air missile systems in 2019. As a result, the United States excluded Turkey from the F-35 fighter jet program and later imposed sanctions on Turkey's defense procurement agency.

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vass said the administration was reviewing whether Turkey met the requirements to resume its participation in the program, and the process was still ongoing.

"(U.S. Defense Secretary) Pete (Hegseth) and the whole team are looking into this right now because there are some things that we need to confirm that have happened ... in order to comply with American law. The President (Trump) has asked us to do this," Vance told reporters.

Trump also highlighted what he described as his good relationship with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, saying that "the Turkish leader is a controversial figure" but noting that he himself is one.

The US president added that he considers Erdogan a "very good man" and said that if it weren't for him, he might not even be attending the NATO summit in the Turkish capital on July 7-8.