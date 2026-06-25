Death toll from two earthquakes in Venezuela is 'shocking'

US President Donald Trump said that the two earthquakes in Venezuela have taken a "shockingly large" number of victims, while also stating the readiness of the United States to come to the rescue, Reuters reported. The head of state did not specify how many people died at this stage, BTA reported.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the 7.2 magnitude earthquake, which struck about 160 kilometers west of the capital Caracas, was followed by a 7.5 magnitude aftershock less than a minute later.

"The two major earthquakes that just hit the great people of Venezuela had a high magnitude and left behind "The United States is ready, willing and able to help! I have instructed all departments of our government to be ready to act quickly. We will be there for our new great friends. The initial reports are not good," the US president added. Successive strong earthquakes have shaken Venezuela's west coast, damaging buildings in the capital Caracas and alarming scientists who have warned that the tremors could lead to a large number of casualties and widespread destruction across the country, Reuters reported. Most Venezuelans were at home at the time of the earthquakes, as that day marks the victory in the Battle of Carabobo in 1821, which helped secure the country's independence from Spain.