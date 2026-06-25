Death toll in Venezuela earthquakes could reach 100,000

Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez announced that at least 32 victims have been confirmed so far from the two strong earthquakes tonight with magnitudes of 7.5 and 7.2 in the area of the capital Caracas, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

According to Rodriguez in her address to the nation on national television, at least 700 people were injured.

She thanked US President Donald Trump for his stated readiness to help. Rodriguez also informed that foreign rescue teams are arriving in Venezuela in the coming hours.

Trump said that the number of victims was "staggeringly high", but did not give exact figures. Experts say the death toll could be between 10,000 and 100,000.

US President Donald Trump said the two earthquakes in Venezuela had claimed a "shockingly large" number of victims, while also stating the US's readiness to come to the rescue, Reuters reported. The head of state did not specify how many people died at this stage.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the 7.2 magnitude earthquake, which struck about 160 kilometers west of the capital Caracas, was followed by a 7.5 magnitude aftershock less than a minute later.

"The two major earthquakes that just hit the great people of Venezuela were of high magnitude and left behind a shockingly large number of victims", Trump wrote on his social network Truth Social.

"The United States is ready, willing and able to help! I have instructed all departments of our government to be ready to act quickly. We will be there for our new great friends. The initial information is not good,", the US president added.