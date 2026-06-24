Bloody drama over love triangle in Ugarchin: Three people found dead in dormitory

A criminally active man killed two people with a knife, and a 15-year-old girl died after trying to save herself by jumping from a terrace during a serious conflict in a social dormitory in the town of Ugarchin on the night of June 24, NOVA reports. According to initial data from investigators, the bloody brawl was sparked by personal motives. Law enforcement officers have already detained the suspect in the serious crime.

Official information indicates that the signal about the tragedy was submitted to the emergency number 112 in the wee hours of the night. The clash occurred in a building used to accommodate citizens in difficult social situations.

The quarrel between the residents quickly escalated, with the main versions of the investigating authorities revolving around unsettled personal relationships and a love triangle.

At the peak of the scandal, the attacker, who has a criminal past, pulled out a knife and attacked an adult woman and a man in the room. As a result of the stab and slash wounds, both died on the spot before the arrival of medical teams.

A 15-year-old girl, who was also in the room, witnessed the brutal attack. Shocked and terrified by the violence unfolding before his eyes, the child jumped from the building's terrace in an attempt to escape the crime scene.

The medics who arrived on the scene only confirmed his death. The initial examination shows that the girl was not a direct victim of physical aggression by the perpetrator, but died from the severe injuries sustained in the fall from a height. According to media sources, the minor also suffered from epilepsy.

Immediately after receiving the alarm signal, police patrols and ambulances were sent to the area. The officers of the Ugarchin Regional Police Department quickly located and detained the alleged perpetrator of the double murder.

The area around the social hostel remains blocked by forensic experts, who are conducting inspections and collecting physical evidence under the supervision of the prosecutor's office. The remaining occupants of the building are to be questioned in order to accurately establish the chronology of events and the specific relationships between the participants in the bloody drama.