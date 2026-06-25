Devastating earthquakes in Venezuela: Powerful earthquakes of 7.2 and 7.5 on the Richter scale collapsed buildings in Ca

A series of extremely strong earthquakes shook the northern coast of Venezuela on Wednesday evening (June 24, 2026).

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the first quake had a preliminary magnitude of 7.2, followed just 40 seconds later by an even more devastating main quake of magnitude 7.5. Seismologists note that this is the strongest earthquake recorded in the country in the last 125 years.

Epicenter and feel

The epicenter of the main tremors was located in the northern part of the country, near the municipalities of Veroes (Yarraqui state) and Montalban, at a depth of between 10 and 22 kilometers. Although the epicenter was located dozens of kilometers from the capital Caracas, the strong shaking was felt throughout the country, as well as in neighboring Colombia, more than 1,000 kilometers away.

Damage and evacuation in the capital

In Caracas, panic drove thousands of residents into the streets. Venezuela's Interior Minister, Diosdado Cabello, confirmed "alarming situations" and serious destruction in the capital's Altamira and Los Palos Grandes neighborhoods, where housing cooperatives and bank branches have collapsed. In many places in the capital and the state of Carabobo, electricity and communications were completely cut off.

Injured: There are official reports of numerous injured citizens being transported to hospitals, but the exact number of victims is still being clarified.

There are official reports of numerous injured citizens being transported to hospitals, but the exact number of victims is still being clarified. Infrastructure: The local airport has suffered material damage, which has forced the temporary suspension of all flights. Authorities urged drivers to clear the roads to provide a quick corridor for ambulances and rescue teams.

Tsunami threat

Immediately after the quakes, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued an emergency alert for the coastal areas of Venezuela, Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao, as well as Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. About an hour later, after analyzing changes in sea levels, the warnings were officially canceled.

Authorities are warning the population to stay outdoors for the next few hours due to a high risk of strong secondary tremors (aftershocks), which could further damage already compromised buildings.