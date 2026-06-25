"Independent": Russia is losing the war against Ukraine and desperately wants peace talks. We must hit it while it is weak

The development of the war between Russia and Ukraine is a leading topic in the Western press, writes BTA.

Great Britain

Russian President Vladimir Putin wants peace talks - we must hit it while it is weak, writes an analytical article in the "Independent".

Putin is gripped by anxiety, and Trump needs a victory - this is the chance for Ukraine and its allies to cause the collapse of the Russian army and end its conquest operations, the publication comments.

Russia is losing its war against Ukraine, writes "Independent". Proof of this was provided by Vladimir Putin himself, who made a desperate appeal for a return to peace talks while his oil refineries were burning and the bridges connecting Russia to the occupied territories were being targeted by Kiev's missile attacks, the newspaper notes.

"The Russian president is seriously worried - his airports are closed, the military supply chain is experiencing dangerous disruptions, public support for the war he started is declining, and Russian state media is no longer able to generate artificial enthusiasm for the war," the "Independent" points out.

His subordinates complain that the agreement they believe was reached with Donald Trump at the Alaska meeting last year - granting Moscow colonial possession of 20 percent of Ukraine - has been abandoned by the American president.

Currently, however, Ukraine is gaining momentum in the conflict against Russia, establishing complete dominance in the Black Sea and forcing Moscow to consider a ban on diesel exports after Russian refineries were hit by long-range missiles, the "Independent" also commented.

Trump's attention was diverted from the war against Iran, which also boosted Ukraine's reputation after Kiev offered to help with the air defense of America's Gulf allies. Trump has lost his war in the Middle East for now. Now he can look for an easy victory and this could become an opportunity for Zelensky - something the Kremlin realizes, the "Independent" concludes.

V. "The Guardian" focuses on words by US President Donald Trump that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky is doing "quite well" in the war against Russia. Trump, who had previously told the Ukrainian president that he had no winning cards, told reporters in the Oval Office that Zelensky "is at least behaving with dignity. A lot of people are dying on both sides, but I think he's doing pretty well," Trump said.

USA

Ukraine's most powerful weapon is its soldiers who don't give up, the "Wall Street Journal" reports. Thousands of people who joined the armed forces in the early days of the war with Russia are still on the front lines despite the increasing cost of their lives.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte has made his case to Trump for preserving the alliance, the "New York Times" reports. in connection with yesterday's meeting between Rutte and Trump at the White House. Rutte produced graphs with which he tried to reassure Trump, showing him that European countries are catching up with the US in terms of defense spending.