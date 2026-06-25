Venezuela welcomes US aid after devastating earthquakes

Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez said she had a phone call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio after the two strong earthquakes that shook the country. According to her, the US side expressed support and readiness to provide assistance to the affected areas, BTA reports.

In a post on the Telegram app, Rodriguez welcomed Washington's response and thanked for the support.

“We appreciate this show of solidarity with Venezuela in this difficult time“, she wrote, quoted by Agence France-Presse.

The statement comes shortly after Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the United States would immediately send humanitarian workers to Venezuela. The mission aims to help deal with the consequences of the natural disaster and provide assistance to the affected population.

The earthquakes have raised serious concerns about the state of infrastructure and the safety of people in the affected areas. At present, authorities continue to assess the damage and the need for additional international support.

The US decision to send humanitarian teams is a significant gesture against the backdrop of complex relations between Washington and Caracas in recent years. Despite political differences between the two countries, natural disasters often lead to international coordination and the provision of emergency assistance in order to limit the humanitarian consequences.