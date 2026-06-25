Ukraine attacks Russia and occupied Crimea with hundreds of drones

Five people died in Russia and Crimea in Ukrainian attacks, authorities in Russia and on the annexed peninsula reported today, quoted by Agence France-Presse, BTA reported.

"Two people, including a child, were killed in enemy night attacks", wrote Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-appointed governor of Crimea, on Telegram. According to him, two people were injured. The Ukrainian army is trying to cut off supply routes to the Crimean peninsula, which Moscow annexed in 2014.

A civilian was also reported killed overnight in the Belgorod region "in an attack by Ukrainian forces."

Ukrainian drone strikes also killed two people in the Bryansk region - a 23-year-old driver and a 15-year-old girl, regional authorities said. A fire was also reported at an oil depot in the Krasnodar region "after the fall of drone debris".

Information also appeared in the media about drone debris falling in the industrial zone of the city of Ufa - the capital of the Russian Republic of Bashkortostan, Reuters reported.

A total of 269 Ukrainian drones were shot down over Russian regions and the Crimean peninsula that night, AFP reported, citing the Russian Defense Ministry.

The Ukrainian army attacks oil refineries, oil pipelines and oil depots in Russia almost every week to deprive Moscow of revenue from the sale of hydrocarbons, which helps finance the military actions against Ukraine, which began in 2022. These strikes cause spectacular fires, but it is difficult to assess their impact on Russian production.

Ukrainian forces have hit an oil depot in Russia's Krasnodar region and two oil refineries in the Ufa region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said today.

"The Russians should think about real diplomacy, instead of trying to deceive others or buy time again. The war must end," Zelensky said on the social network Ex.